Alcorn State sweeps Jackson State in SWAC basketball twinbill

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Alcorn State Men 63, Jackson State 50

The Alcorn State University men's basketball program halted a fierce second half comeback attempt to defeat Jackson State 63-50 on Wednesday at Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center



Alcorn (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) led 50-34 when JSU (7-10, 3-1 SWAC) came storming back with a huge 15-1 run to make it a 51-49 game with 5:31 left. Senior Marquis Vance hit the shot of the game with a three-pointer to quiet a screaming JSU crowd, and followed it up with an assist to senior Reginal Johnson to put the game away.



Vance finished with a team-high 16 points to go along with his four rebounds and four assists. Senior Denzel Dulin went six-of-nine from the field to score 14 points. Junior A.J. Mosby also ended in double-figures with 11 points.



The Tigers were guided by Maurice Rivers' 16 points. Edric Denis aided the attack with 12 points. Janarius Middleton was big on the glass with 12 rebounds off the bench in addition to his six points.

Alcorn State Women 70, Jackson State 53

The Alcorn State University women's basketball program rained down seven treys during a 70-53 victory over in-state rival Jackson State University Wednesday night at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center.



Alcorn (2-13, 2-2 SWAC) converted the long-distance shots at an impressive 58.3 percent (7-12), its highest mark of the season. The Lady Braves knocked down 6-for-9 three balls in the first half. The seven total threes marked the most since Alcorn drained 10 against Central Arkansas on Nov. 17.



Junior Alexus Freeman led all scorers with 18 points including a career-high 10 from the charity stripe. Fellow juniors Tia Sanders (12) and Miracle Rushing (11) and freshman Aysha Kirkland (10) joined her in double figures. Kirkland's 10 also served as a new career high. Senior Henrietta Wells added four blocks in her 10th multiple-block performance of the season.

