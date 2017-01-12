Family of 5 escapes Ridgeland house fire

A family of 5 escaped a house fire in Ridgeland Thursday morning. A house went up in flames on Winter Ridge Place in Wendover.

Fire investigators say they believe the fire started in the garage of the home.

According to the fire chief, the home is badly damaged but is not a total loss. Most of the damage done was to a garage area and a room that was above the garage.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the rest of the house is okay.

According to neighbors, two adults and 3 kids lived at this home.

