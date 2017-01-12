Vicksburg man arrested on drug charges

On January 11 the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Vicksburg Police Department located Alvis C. Christon.

Around 3:00 p.m. on January 11, 40-year-old Alvis Christon was arrested on a District Attorney Capias Warrant at Kar-Kleen in Vicksburg.

Christon was searched and officers found 10 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of cocaine in Christon’s possession.

He is currently being held without bond at the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

He has been convicted in the past of possession of a weapon by felon, selling cocaine, burglary, possession of cocaine, and aggravated assault.

