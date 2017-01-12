Canton couple charged with felony child abuse, neglect

A Canton couple was charged Thursday with felony child abuse and child neglect.

Latasha Leonard and Anthony Holiday appeared in Madison Justice Court.

Each woman was charged with felony child abuse and child neglect.

The judge said "this is some of the most repulsive and heartbreaking evidence I've ever seen".

Their bond is set at $1 million each. We will update as soon as we know more.

