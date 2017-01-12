Requirements for Hair

REQUIREMENTS

In order to make the most beautiful, realistic and durable wigs, donated hair must meet these requirements:

Donated hair must be a minimum of 8 inches long (measured from just above the elastic band of the ponytail to the ends).

Hair may be colored or permed, but not bleached or chemically damaged (if unsure, ask your stylist).

Hair can be colored with vegetable dyes, rinses and semi-permanent dyes.

Wavy / curly hair texture is fine - you may straighten the hair to measure.

All hair types are welcome.

Hair can be trimmed to keep the split ends off and keep the hair healthy.

Parental permission must be received from all participants under 18 years of age. Requests will not be processed for individuals 13 years of age and under without written permission slips from the parent.