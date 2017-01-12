Three arrested in Lincoln County on drug charges - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Three arrested in Lincoln County on drug charges

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Three people have been arrested by Lincoln County Narcotics officers and deputies on drug and contraband charges. Robert Wooley, James Wooley, and Emily Copeland are charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Weapons, drugs, and money were found Tuesday night when they were arrested on Pleasant Grove Road.

