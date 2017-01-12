Water pressure Improving in south Jackson

Water main breaks have left south Jackson with little to no water since Monday. The City has been working on fixing those water main breaks, and as those repairs are finished, that improves water pressure.

At Forest Hill, they were at about half their normal pressure Thursday, which they say is obviously not ideal, but still workable.

"I noticed Monday morning, the pressure was real low, all day Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.," said Michael McInnis, who lives near Wilkens Elementary, one of the affected schools.

That was true for most of South Jackson, including the seven affected schools in the area. But water pressure is increasing and even back up to normal for most.

"We do have operable bathrooms, the kitchen is fully operational," explained Forest Hill High School Principal Victor Ellis. "But as a precautionary measure, we want to continue offering water to our students."

JPS shipped bottled water for teachers, so they wouldn't have to leave the classrooms...and set up coolers filled with water for students.

"We thought from a management standpoint, and from a hazard standpoint, we thought it would be best managed here in the cafeteria," added Principal Ellis.

The City says water mains tend to break in freezing temperatures like we saw last week....but South Jackson residents say they'd been pretty lucky in avoiding that until now.

"I've been here like, what, 22 years? And after a freeze, when we do have a freeze, normally the pipe doesn't bust in this area; in other areas, but this is the first time really a pipe in this area has bust in the ground," added McInnis.

At Forest Hill, JPS says things should be back to normal on Monday. That should hold true for the rest of South Jackson as well.

This is Principal Ellis's first week at Forest Hill - a tough one to start on. He said parents have been bringing water bottles all week trying to help out and is very appreciative for that.

