Canton couple arrested on child abuse charges

A Canton couple is facing felony child abuse charges after the Department of Human Services did a welfare check at their home this week.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Holiday and 32-year-old Latasha Leonard are each charged with one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect.

They both had their initial appearances in justice court Thursday.

Investigators say they found signs of abuse on one of their eight children during a welfare check at the Canton Villa Apartments earlier in the week.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy who had signs of serious malnourishment according to M.B.I. agents, is aiding in the investigation.

"DHS has removed the other children from the home even though the other children did not show any physical signs of abuse or neglect," said District Attorney Michael Guest. "One of the things we were concerned about is there were several other children in the house and if the parents allowed this or did this to one child, the odds are great they could do this to the other children."

The couples eight children range in age from an infant up to age 10.

Bond for Holiday and Leonard has been set at one million dollars each.

