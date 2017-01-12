House lawmakers pass no proof of insurance, no tag renewal bill

The state legislature is taking steps to cut down on the number of uninsured motorists on the roadways. The House of Representatives has passed a bill that is now in the Senate.

"Before you come down here and purchase your tag you need to show proof," said Jackson resident Rose Laury.

She agrees with House Bill 319, which would require proof of insurance, the minimum amount required by law before you can renew your vehicle tag. Laury has been hit twice by uninsured motorists.

The measure passed 82 to 33.

"All citizens need to be insured because when you're not insured and you go out and have an accident the people that are insured like me, we've got to pay," added Laury.

"It's not good at all because a lot of them are not going to be able to afford to get the insurance and their tag," said Jackson resident Queen Maxine Winfield.

"I think it's a good thing.," said Tony Henry of Brandon. "I mean we have a lot of people that's not carrying insurance. I thought you had to have insurance now."

Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair said everyone should have insurance. But he is one of many tax collectors opposed to the bill because he says it forces them to be in charge of the process.

"I don't want the tax collector to be the person that's in charge of patrolling or policing it," said Fair. "If a person walks in with an insurance card in hand and if it's not in our system, we can not accept it".

Representative Patricia Willis introduced the bill and first authored it in 2016.

She said last year all tax assessors did not have the tools or computers ready to implement the law.

If it passes the Senate, according to Willis, all tax assessors' offices will be trained and ready by July 2018 when the law takes effect.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.