Vicksburg residents expected to vote in June for multimillion dollar sports complex

A vote to increase taxes in Vicksburg will soon decide the fate of plans to build a $19 million sports complex. The proposed complex will sit on a 95-acre site located in the Fisher Ferry - Halls Ferry area.

“We will be putting multipurpose fields that will be used for either for baseball, softball or soccer, for league play and tournament play,” said Recreation Director Joseph Graves.

Graves is over Vicksburg’s parks and recreational department.

“Our parks in Vicksburg are old,” added Graves.

To pay for the multimillion dollar state-of-the-art sports haven, the mayor and board are asking voters to say yes to a two percent sales tax on hotel-motel rooms and food and beverage sales at city restaurants and bars.

“This has a $32 million impact to the city of Vicksburg,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Mayor Flaggs said thousands of visitors who eat and play in Vicksburg will shoulder most of the tax burden. And once the complex is paid for the tax goes away.

“Those that live in the hotel are mostly from out-of-town," added the Mayor.

At least 60 percent of the voters in the city must be in favor of the tax before it can be levied. City officials say they will have to do a good job of educating folks about the referendum, so it will have a chance of passing.

Residents will cast their ballots in June.

