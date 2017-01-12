National Park Service awards over half a million dollars for Civil Rights Projects in Mississippi

Mississippi's Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran announced Thursday that projects to preserve and highlight the Civil Rights Movement in two Mississippi counties will receive $550,000 in federal grant money.

The National Park Service has awarded $500,000 to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission of Tallahatchie County in Sumner to restore the first floor of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse. $50,000 has been given to the Historic Natchez Foundation to research and preserve the civil rights history in Natchez and Adams County.

In a press release Wicker said, "I am pleased the National Park Service recognizes the importance of funding these restoration projects. The events that took place at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse some 50 years ago played an important role during one of the most significant movements in our nation's history. Additionally, the funds directed to the Historic Natchez Foundation will help to preserve Mississippi's past for future generations."

Senator Cochran added, "more than 50 years have passed since the Civil Rights Movement gained significant momentum in Mississippi and across the country. The passage of time makes preserving these sites and their stories important."

You can see the entire release at this website: Permalink: http://www.wicker.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2017/1/wicker-cochran-announce-grants-for-civil-rights-projects-in-mississippi

