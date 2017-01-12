Most Wanted fugitive caught in Brookhaven

A Most Wanted fugitive is off the streets. Charterius Darrell Hankins was wanted out of Marshall County, Mississippi.

Thursday morning, Brookhaven Police received a call about a disturbance in the 900 block of Williams Street.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman fighting.

The man, who was checked through NCIC, turned out to be a wanted fugitive in Marshall County. Hankins was arrested without incident and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

He is expected to be extradited back to Marshall County. A press release did not specify the charges against Hankins.

