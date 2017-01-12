Southern Miss winning streak snapped at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - BJ Stith scored 14 points including four free throws in the final 35 seconds to help Old Dominion fend off Southern Miss 54-50 on Thursday night.

Stith's bucket with 12 minutes to go gave the Monarchs (11-6, 4-1 Conference USA) their final lead. His jumper with 3:22 remaining gave Old Dominion a five-point edge before Michael Ramey's 3-pointer with a minute left cut it to two. Stith then made four free throws and Zoran Talley added another before Ramey made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Stith scored 12 of his points in the second half, making 8 of 9 free throws, despite 3-of-13 shooting overall. Ahmad Caver made three 3-pointers and added 12 points for Old Dominion.

Cortez Edwards scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 2-2) and Ramey made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, though he missed two from the arc in the final minute.

