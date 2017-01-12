McCowan & Vivians shine as #4 Mississippi State matches best start in program history

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 25 points, Victoria Vivians added 21 and No. 4 Mississippi State cruised to an 82-49 victory over Florida on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 McCowan made her first 12 shots from the field before finally missing in the fourth quarter. She finished 12 of 13 and added five rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record for most wins without a loss to start a season, matching their previous mark set during the 2014-15 season.

Mississippi State never trailed, jumping to a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. McCowan, a sophomore, scored 10 points in the second quarter as Mississippi State pulled away to a 48-22 halftime lead.

Florida (9-8, 0-4) struggled with turnovers, giving the ball up 27 times. Delicia Washington led the Gators with 17 points.

