Heavy police presence in northeast Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Heavy police presence in northeast Jackson

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

Several police cars and AMR were on Briarwood Drive, in northeast Jackson late Thursday night, about a half-mile from Interstate 55.

Police were talking with a woman and ended up putting her in the back of a police car and leaving the scene.

She was not in handcuffs when she got into the back of the car.

We are working to get you more information.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly