CONSIDER THIS: Automobile Insurance

Automobile insurance rates increase based on the number of uninsured motorists on the roads. It’s unfair for people who follow the rules and pay more for insurance because someone else doesn’t.

Mississippi House Bill 319 would implement new rules that might force more drivers to get auto insurance. If passed, drivers would not be eligible to register or renew their vehicle if they do not have proof of insurance.

Consider This:

Driving is a privilege, not a right. Having insurance is a requirement that comes with that privilege.

House Bill 319 might not lead to 100% of drivers having insurance, but it’s a good idea and something that legislators should support so it can be implemented next year.

