Toddler ejected in rollover accident

A car flipped several times on I-20 Thursday night, ejecting a two-year-old in a car seat. It happened just after eight.

The 38-year-old dad who was driving the Chevy pickup was not ejected.

Pearl Police tell us both the dad and child, who live in Pearl, have been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This happened just west of the Childre Road overpass.

