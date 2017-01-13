This Morning on WLBT: Foggy start, warm weekend

Good morning and Happy Friday! We're off to a foggy start this morning; it's dense in some places, so take it easy as you head out. First Alert Meteorologist Heather Sophia says the spring-like warmth will continue through the weekend, and then it could get interesting early next week. She'll have the details all morning long in her First Alert Forecast.

A young boy and his father are recovering this morning after a bad accident last night on Interstate 20 in Pearl. We'll have the story of what happened.

And we'll look ahead to the weekend with a preview of new movies hitting theaters.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!

If you won't be near a television, you can always watch our live or most recent newscast online by clicking here.