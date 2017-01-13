Man shot and killed near Jackson State identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

Man shot and killed near Jackson State identified

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Jackson State University.

22-year-old Marquez Schaffer was found with a single gun wound to the leg on University Blvd and Lynch Street.

Police found a blood trail and shell casings close to where the body was found.

We are waiting on more information and we will update this story as soon as we find out more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly