Man shot and killed near Jackson State identified

Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Jackson State University.

22-year-old Marquez Schaffer was found with a single gun wound to the leg on University Blvd and Lynch Street.

Police found a blood trail and shell casings close to where the body was found.

Unidentified BM subject shot. Investigators are also working a secondary crime scene. Homicide investigation is underway. More info to come. https://t.co/kcEuPdZ1O6 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 13, 2017

We are waiting on more information and we will update this story as soon as we find out more.

