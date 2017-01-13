Mississippi Blood services desperately needs donations

The Mississippi Blood Services is putting out an urgent plea for donations. They say they are at crisis level inventory.

Pictures posted to Facebook reveal empty blood supply shelves. Mississippi Blood Services said that some surgeries at Mississippi hospitals may have to be postponed because of the shortage.

They suspect that holiday and winter weather have contributed to the low donations. Any and all blood types are needed.

There will be a blood drive tomorrow from 7 am- 2:30 p.m. at Mississippi Blood Services main headquarters on Lakeland Drive.

A full list of all future blood drive can be found here.

