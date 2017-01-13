High speed chase ends in crash on Cooper Road

A man, wanted by several law agencies, was arrested Friday after a car chase with police and wreck in south Jackson.

Hinds County deputies arrested 30-year-old Johnathan McCray, of Jackson, after he sped off from a traffic stop.

Hinds County Sheriff's officials say the chase, involving McCray, ended in a crash on Forrest Hill Road and Cooper Road.

Our reporter on scene said McCray had his two-year-old daughter in the car with him and he hit a woman who had a four-year-old in her car.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Authorities say it all started around 7:20 a.m. Friday when McCray was stopped by a deputy on I-20 near St. Thomas Road. McCray was pulled over by the officer because of a switched tag.

He's now facing multiple charges stemming from the incident, including child endangerment, switches tag and numerous traffic violations.

Authorities say McCray is also wanted by Southaven Police, Jackson Police and the Desoto County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.