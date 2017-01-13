Simpson County inmate found dead inside jail cell

A Simpson County inmate was found dead in his jail cell Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Donald O'Cain said a nurse tried to revive 35-year-old Herman Lindsey of Jackson, but he was unresponsive.

According to the Associated Press, Lindsey had been in jail since his arrest on New Year's Eve on a drug charge.

His body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. O'Cain said there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

(Information from The Associated Press)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.