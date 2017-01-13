Javancy Jones accepts invite to play in 92nd East-West Shrine Game

An All-American Tiger is heading to Tampa.

Jackson State linebacker Javancy Jones accepted an invitation to the 92nd East-West Shrine Game. The Macon native is one of the most decrorated players in JSU football history. Jones was picked to the 2016 All-SWAC team as a linebacker and defensive end. He has earned 7 All-American selections in his Tiger career, ranging from outlets like STATS FCS to Boxtorow.

Javancy joins 5 other players with MS ties playing in the Shrine Game. Quincy Adeboyjo (Ole Miss), Richie Brown (MSU), Nick Mullens (USM), Justin Senior (MSU), and Cameron Tom (USM) will also play at Tropicana Field.

Jones is the 2nd JSU Tiger that'll play in a college all-star game. Defensive lineman Cornelius Henderson will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (January 21st, 3:15pm, FOX Sports 1).

The East-West Shrine Game is January 21st at 2pm CT. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.