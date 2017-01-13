13-year-old charged with sexual battery and kidnapping

According to Commander Tyree Jones with Jackson Police, 13 year old Jayveonne Price is facing sex charges after he attacked a 4 year old girl on Tuesday.

Jones says the boy kidnapped the 4 year old girl and took her into a wooded area close to the 2300 block of Forest Avenue in Jackson.

That's where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl suffered non life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Price was arrested Wednesday, and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

Jones says the severity of the crimes could mean life in prison for this kid.

