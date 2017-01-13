UMMC students celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with day of service

The UMMC Associated Student Body is taking part in its first UMMC Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

More than 150 student volunteers from across campus will spend the morning giving back to the community.

Students will roll up their sleeves at multiple locations in the metro area, including Gateway Rescue Mission, Good Samaritan Center, Mustard Seed, Mission First and the Jackson Zoo.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.