Former Gov. William Winter released from hospital after fall, head injury

Former Mississippi Governor William Winter has been released from the hospital six days after he fell on his icy driveway and injured his head.

University of Mississippi Medical Center spokesperson, Ruth Cummins says Winter was discharged Friday.

The 93-year-old Winter was walking his miniature schnauzer, Charlie Brown, when he slipped and fell Saturday outside his north Jackson home. It happened a day after a storm system left a coating of sleet in central Mississippi as it moved through the South.

Winter was admitted to the intensive care unit Saturday, then was moved to a regular hospital room Tuesday. A neurologist who examined him told the Winter family that his prognosis for recovery is good.

Winter, a Democrat, was governor from 1980 to 1984.

