House damaged by tree remains an eyesore for years

South Jackson residents are dealing with an eyesore on a busy street that has now become a recognizable landmark.

A tree fell splitting the house down the middle.

Now residents off Cooper Road are living a nightmare and asking for help.

"There were two trees here. The second one fell over the house," said Steven Weems, pointing to his Cherrywood Drive back yard.

That large oak crashed through the house next door at the intersection of Cooper Road and Cherrywood in late 2013.

"The guy said that it sounded like a train driving through about 4:30 in the morning and he and his wife were asleep in the house and all of a sudden, just boom," said Weems.

Fortunately the couple renting the home was not injured.

But according to Weems, the owner had no insurance and hadn't paid the taxes.

For over a year that tree stayed embedded in the house.

It was finally removed.

Now the shell of the caved in brick house torments Weems and his neighbors.

"It's pretty frustrating," added the 15 year homeowner. "You've got the police station right across the street. You have this shopping center right here and then this eyesore is right here on the corner, and I don't think this is any kind of way for a major city in the State of Mississippi to be".

Weems said someone paid the taxes on the house and uses it to park vehicles.

Still the dilapidated structure has stood for more than three years.

The City of Jackson's Code Enforcement officials said there is a demolition case on the house, but first there must be asbestos testing.

Unfortunately for those living in the area, there's no timetable on when it will be leveled.

