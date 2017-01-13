Mississippi Blood Services: Blood levels reach critical level

Mississippi Blood Services says their blood supplies have reached a critically low level.

The supplies are still going out the door to area hospitals, but rare bloods like O-Negative are hard to come by.

Officials say the holidays and last week's winter weather, slowed down the number of donors they normally see.

They typically need 250 to 300 donors a day to meet blood supply demands.

Merle Eldridge with Mississippi Blood Services said, "I think there are a lot of excuses people give. Whether it's time they're afraid of needles and what we always say to them is literally a few minutes of your time. Because when you come out were going to get you in and out as quickly as possible. (It) could literally mean a lifetime to someone in need."

Mississippi Blood Services will hold a blood drive at their Flowood location from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be open for the MLK holiday Monday for anyone off from work, who would like to donate.

Officials say all blood types are needed.

