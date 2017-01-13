State agencies try to evaluate what part of the budget will get cut after Governor's request

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>
