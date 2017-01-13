State agencies try to evaluate what part of the budget will get cut after Governor's request

State agencies are going back to the drawing board to figure out what they can trim in the Governor's latest round of budget cut requests.

This is the second round of cuts for this fiscal year that started in July.

In total, agencies are looking at in excess of three percent less than what they originally budgeted.

"Right now, we are going to survive this cut," said Sandy Ray, Insurance Department Chief of Staff. "But we are cut to the bone."



The Department of Insurance has made operational changes in an attempt to save money. But they're nearly at the end of the rope.



"We cannot take another cut to the state agency as far as I can tell," added Ray. "When you're a service agency, our state is got to recognize that at some point budget cuts can result in a cut in services."



Commissioner Mike Chaney also serves as the State Fire Marshall and doesn't want to see fire services cut in the state.

Most agencies don't know exactly where they'll make the cuts yet. But the Department of Health says they'll spread it evenly and don't anticipate layoffs.

Corrections will have to find where to trim $4.7 million. The action plan isn't finalized but they're not ruling out closing some regional jails or community work centers.



Meanwhile, Governor Bryant says he'd rather make the call now than later in the year.



"I managed an agency, the state auditor’s office, and the earlier I knew I was going to have a budget cut the better I could manage that," said Bryant.



Bryant pointed out that most agencies are operating with more money than when he first took office. Besides the cuts, he also transferred money from the rainy day fund to help get the budget balanced.



"We've seen the ups and downs of the economy and we thank goodness have a rainy day fund to help adjust that," Bryant explained.

Some of the other impacted agencies say they're still evaluating the impact and hope to know where exactly the cuts will be felt in the coming days.

