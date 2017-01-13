13-year-old charged with sexual battery & kidnapping

Authorities say 13-year-old Jayveonne Price is charged with sexual assault and kidnapping. The four-year-old victim was attacked Tuesday in Lake Forest Estates in Jackson.

According to Mississippi law, when a person turns 13 they then can be tried as an adult, depending on the severity of the crime. Price is innocent until proven guilty, but there is a chance he could spend many years in prison.

John Reeves said, "Normally, when you see cases like these where a young person has victimized somebody sexually, the perpetrator is a victim."

The four-year-old victim's mother tells 3 on Your Side 13-year-old Price knew her kids. He played football with her son. She said Tuesday evening Price took her daughter from the apartment complex they live in, through a wooded area, back to the Lake Forest Estates neighborhood, where he lives and committed the heinous crime.

Reeves said, "He can be tried as an adult at this point, given the nature of the crime. But, the law does provide that sentencing for a minor like that has to be least restrictive."

The victim's mother said Price threw her daughter on her face and began beating her. The little girl was bleeding from the forehead and had scratches and bruises on her face. Price is being charged as an adult.

Attorney John Reeves said now the circuit court judge will decide if Price will actually be tried as an adult.

Reeves said, "When and if he is indicted, the attorney for the 13-year-old boy would file a motion presumably to turn it to youth court. The judge can grant that by the way. The circuit court judge has the authority to grant that."

If tried as an adult, Reeves said the sentencing will not be equivalent to an adult sentencing. Reeves said it is very likely Price will not spend life in prison. The focus for someone that age will not only be punishment, but rehabilitation.





