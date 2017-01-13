Victims of deadly Robinson Road car crash identified

The three people killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash have been identified.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified the victims as 34-year-old Virgil Kyles, 43-year-old Rose Coleman and 47-year-old Carolyn Conerly.

JPD was on the scene of the accident that left three people dead and two injured.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the accident occurred on Robinson Road near the I-220 overpass.

We're told a Chevy pickup and a Pontiac car were involved in the crash.

Commander Jones said the truck driver eluded a Hinds County roadblock and crashed into the Pontiac, killing all three people inside the car.

We're told the driver and passenger of the truck have been taken to a local hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Jackson Fire Department was also on the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.