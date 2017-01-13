Jackson native Marcus Epps selected in MLS SuperDraft

Press Release from South Florida Athletics

A pair of Bulls were drafted Friday night in the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) Super Draft presented by adidas. The dynamic duo of Marcus Epps and Lindo Mfeka were drafted in the second round and were selected in the top-30 overall picks.

The pair become the first draftees since 2015, and the highest drafted players since Ben Sweat was drafted by the Columbus Crew in 2014.

Epps (Jackson, Miss.) was selected in the second round, 25th overall by the Philadelphia Union. The Mississippi native tallied eight goals and nine assists in 75 career matches with the green and gold. Epps grew up playing with Marlon Hairston, a talented midfielder starring for the Colorado Rapids. The duo shined together growing up until Epps moved to Chicago at the age of 15 to play in the Chicago Fire’s academy system. Epps joins a Philadelphia Union team that made its second MLS Cup playoff appearance in 2016.

USF has had 23 players drafted to the MLS, and 28 players either drafted or signed since 1996.