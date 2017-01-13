Three arrested for drug, gun charges

A traffic stop in Jackson landed three people in jail Friday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff's Department Major Pete Luke said investigators arrested 23-year-old Shauntierra Freeman, 34-year-old Ellis Lowe and 32-year-old Victor Lowe, all of Douglas, Ga.

We're told Freeman is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, while in possession of a firearm.

Ellis Lowe, a passenger in the vehicle is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Passenger Victor Lowe was wanted by Georgia authorities for felony charges of distributing cocaine. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm.

Authorities said several Oxycodone and MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets were recovered also.

All three were booked into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

