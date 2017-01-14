3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert late Friday night for a three-year-old child.

Within about 10 minutes, the alert was canceled and Warren Strain, with the MS Dept. of Public Safety said three-year-old Marquez White Jr., of Jackson had been found safe.

Strain said the child was accompanied by 27-year-old Marquez White, Sr.

We're told White Sr. is in police custody.

Authorities say they were last seen on Terry Road, in south Jackson, traveling in a white 2009 Toyota Matrix bearing Louisiana license plate YHP625.

