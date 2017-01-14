Pike County: Unidentified man killed after being struck by car

Pike County Coroner Percy Pittman says an unidentified man was killed Saturday morning, after he was struck by a car.

Pittman says the man was walking on Highway 51 south of Magnolia.

The accident happened just after midnight.

Pittman says the victim was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, brown baseball hat, brown shoes and was carrying a large backpack.

If you have any information that can help identify the victim, please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

