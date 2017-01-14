Walt's Look Around: MS Weather

Around Mississippi looking at the news feed on Facebook it seems the big thrill the past couple of nights is taking pictures of the first full moon of the year. The Wolf Moon they call it.

The only thing missing, the overcoat and earmuffs and hand warmers we'd have normally had to have worn most years to get such shots. And if you look at the motion of those clouds, straight out of the south, those southerly winds are what's pumping the feel of spring into our part of the world right now for an extended January Thaw.

And please don't get the idea that the rest of winter will be like this. Would be nice. But it could be worse. And has been.

January of 2010 we had a big freeze after the thaw. Followed by a big snow in February. Between the two, I prefer the snow, especially over the sleet we just had.

I like our typical winters. Cool enough to have to grab a heavy coat now and again and then mild enough so you can never really have a summer closet because you need to keep the short sleeve shirts handy.

The Delta in winter is especially interesting. Since there are no natural evergreens growing there, the Delta has to be the most drab place in the South in winter. Gray sky, black dirt, hazy tree line. But then let a sunny day hit it and it pops with blue sky and a gold lining to the Spanish moss in the swamps and the sun on the wings of the snow geese and then a big wide Delta sunset at the end of the day with its reds slowing shifting to purples, then to gray then dark.

So I'm enjoying the warm weather we're having right now.

But I know better than to try to make a winter closet somewhere and transfer my everyday wear to it. Could be worse. And unless nature has completely derailed, probably will be.

I checked my First Alert Weather App as I was writing this story and the coldest high temperature over the next 10 days will be 68 degrees.

