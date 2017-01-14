Physician's lawyer seeks delay in bribery trial to listen to wiretaps

A physician accused of bribing Mississippi's former corrections commissioner wants another trial delay.

A lawyer for Dr. Carl Reddix filed a motion Friday saying she needs more time to listen to 4,800 wiretap recordings that may contain evidence relating to Reddix.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan III earlier delayed the trial from October to Feb. 7.

Reddix was indicted in July on six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Prosecutors say Reddix bribed then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts, starting at $6,000 a month and then rising when Epps gave Reddix's company another contract.

Reddix has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $10,000 bail. He faces up to 80 years in prison and $1.75 million in fines if convicted.

