City of Brookhaven remains under a boil water alert

A city wide boil water alert remains in place for the City of Brookhaven. The notice was issued Thursday.

Traces of E.Coli in the water supply forced the Health Department to issue the safety order.

We talked with businesses and schools about how they are coping.

Piggly Wiggly Grocery store was flooded by more than 12,000 residents in the city. They were buying up the bottled water..

"Luckily, we were prepared, the store manager said. We had stuff from last week's ice storm, so we were able to handle it. We had extra ice to help the folks".

The blast of cold Friday and Saturday caused two pipes to break in the southeast part of town. City officials say traces of E. coli were found in the water supply.

A bacteria that produces a powerful toxin and can cause severe illness.

"E. Coli is nothing to fool with," said Michael Maschgni. "You can get very sick from it."

Over at Pasta Junction, ice, bottled water and soda were brought in and used until the problem is fixed.

A few miles away at Broma's Deli, they followed the same safety routine and put signs up alert customers.

"We just don't want anyone getting sick," said one employee. "We want to make sure everyone is safe, especially our customers."

Information on the boil water notice can be found on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website.

