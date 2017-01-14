Car seat safety reviewed after toddler thrown from car during crash

A Rankin County, a toddler is recovering after being thrown out of a car in a rollover crash on I-20 earlier this week.

Pearl investigators are looking to see if the car seat was properly installed or if it malfunctioned.

Lisa Garforth with the Madison Fire Department says when transferring the car seats from car to car, you need to decide whether to use the car's seat belt or latch system to secure the seat properly.

Once you decide, put pressure on the seat while tightening the belt that secures it.

"You don't want it to move anymore than an inch side to side or back and forth where you have the base installed. Up here is going to be a little loose, but in a rear facing seat that's okay," said Garforth.

Garforth says another hiccup with car seats that parents have is not tightening the straps that hold the baby in.

"Give your car seat a little tug to make sure that it's in there securely. Look at the child in the harness, is the chest clip up high enough?...The harness nice and snug?, Garforth added.





Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.