Families of car crash victims want answers from Sheriff

The families of Virgil Kyles, Rose Coleman, and Carolyn Conerly say they never expected for Friday the 13th to be the last time they saw or spoke to their three loved ones.

"My nephew was just going to work," Virgil's Aunt Allene Kyles said. "To take two people to work."

The three were less than a mile from their home before getting in the wreck. A chase, the family believes, shouldn't have taken place in such a congested part of the city.

"It was not right for them to have a high pursuit coming down Robinson Road," Kyles said. "They killed my nephew and took him away from here. Something has to be done in Jackson. It's got to be done now."

"We come home that way," Rose's daughter-in-law and Carolyn's sister-in-law, Dorothy Hankins said. "If it's 7 o'clock, you can barely move the speed limit down Robinson Road. So, for someone to be coming 90 to 100 miles an hour down there, you should have backed off of them and let them persons go. You was risking a lot more people's lives than just them three that lost theirs."

The families will be holding a candle light vigil at the crash sight on Friday Night at 6 pm. That's the day before Virgil is set to be buried. The ladies' arrangements are still underway.

