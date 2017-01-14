Devin Schmidt drops 47 points as Delta State moves to 1st place in GSC

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

The Delta State men's basketball team used a career-high 47 points from senior Devin Schmidt to bury the No. 21 ranked Alabama Huntsville Chargers in front of a raucous crowd at Walter Sillers Coliseum on Saturday evening.





INSIDE THE MATCHUP



Score: Delta State 90 | Alabama Huntsville 81

Records: Statesmen (12-3, 7-2 GSC) | Chargers (11-4, 7-2 GSC)

Series: Delta State leads the series 19-14

Location: Walter Sillers Coliseum | Cleveland, Miss.





HOW IT HAPPENED:

Alabama Huntsville got on the board first, as a Riley Webster triple put the visitors up 3-0.

Devin Schmidt and the Green-and-White responded, as Schmidt answered with a three-point basket of his own and led DSU on a 6-0 run to take the 6-3 lead.

Webster added his second three-point field goal of the first half to tie the game back up, 9-9, as the two sides continued to go back-and-forth in the opening few minutes.

UAH snapped a 2:48 scoring drought with 9:02 to play to take an 18-14 lead on a Brandon Roberts transition layup.

Both sides played at a break-neck pace in the first half, continuing to go back-and-forth. The game was tied on five separate occasions, with the lead changing hands three times.

The Chargers closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 38-34 lead at the halftime intermission.

Brandon Roberts and Troy Saxton each tallied eight points each to pace UAH in the first half.

Devin Schmidt finished with 15 first half points and six rebounds. PJ Davis and Cedric Harper each added six points for DSU.

UAH shot 13-for-26 from the floor (50 percent) in the first half, including going 6-for-14 from three-point range. The Statesmen shot 14-for-32 (44 percent) and knocked down 4-of-12 three-point shots.

A 7-3 run out of the locker room for the Chargers pushed UAH's lead out to 45-37, their largest of the game.

The Statesmen then went on a 14-9 run, which included a pair of James Kilpatrick three-point baskets as the shot clock expired, to pull within three points, 55-51, with 12:23 left to play in the game.

Another Schmidt three-point bucket tied the game again, this time with 9:32 to play, at 56-56.

Ravion Henry then added a three pointer on the next trip down the floor as Delta State took it's first lead since the first half at 59-58.

The two sides continued to battle, as the lead would change hands four times over the next five minutes.

Schmidt hit a tough layup and added a free throw, notching 40 points with 3:10 left to play in the game to give the home team an 80-77 lead.

The No. 21 ranked Chargers scored four points over the final 3:10 of game time, while Devin Schmidt scored seven of the team's last 10 points to close out the victory.



NOTABLES:

The Statesmen extended their winning streak to five games, which is the longest winning streak of the season.

Delta State is currently tied atop the Gulf South standings at 7-2.

The win over UAH marked the first victory of the season for the Statesmen over a ranked opponent.

The Statesmen also tallied their second highest scoring output of the season and the second highest three-point total (11) of the season.

Devin Schmidt scored a career-high 47 points, including 32 of them in the second half of action.

Schmidt is now 2nd all-time in the GSC with 2,246 career points. That number also ranks him 6th in the state of Mississippi in career scoring.





UP NEXT:

The Green-and-White will travel to Valdosta State on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and then to West Florida on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. for a pair of conference matchups.