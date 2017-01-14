Devin Schmidt drops 47 points as Delta State moves to 1st place in GSC

Press Release from Delta State Athletics
The Delta State men's basketball team used a career-high 47 points from senior Devin Schmidt to bury the No. 21 ranked Alabama Huntsville Chargers in front of a raucous crowd at Walter Sillers Coliseum on Saturday evening.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Score: Delta State 90 | Alabama Huntsville 81
Records: Statesmen (12-3, 7-2 GSC) | Chargers (11-4, 7-2 GSC)
Series: Delta State leads the series 19-14
Location: Walter Sillers Coliseum | Cleveland, Miss.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Alabama Huntsville got on the board first, as a Riley Webster triple put the visitors up 3-0.
- Devin Schmidt and the Green-and-White responded, as Schmidt answered with a three-point basket of his own and led DSU on a 6-0 run to take the 6-3 lead.
- Webster added his second three-point field goal of the first half to tie the game back up, 9-9, as the two sides continued to go back-and-forth in the opening few minutes.
- UAH snapped a 2:48 scoring drought with 9:02 to play to take an 18-14 lead on a Brandon Roberts transition layup.
- Both sides played at a break-neck pace in the first half, continuing to go back-and-forth. The game was tied on five separate occasions, with the lead changing hands three times.
- The Chargers closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 38-34 lead at the halftime intermission.
- Brandon Roberts and Troy Saxton each tallied eight points each to pace UAH in the first half.
- Devin Schmidt finished with 15 first half points and six rebounds. PJ Davis and Cedric Harper each added six points for DSU.
- UAH shot 13-for-26 from the floor (50 percent) in the first half, including going 6-for-14 from three-point range. The Statesmen shot 14-for-32 (44 percent) and knocked down 4-of-12 three-point shots.
- A 7-3 run out of the locker room for the Chargers pushed UAH's lead out to 45-37, their largest of the game.
- The Statesmen then went on a 14-9 run, which included a pair of James Kilpatrick three-point baskets as the shot clock expired, to pull within three points, 55-51, with 12:23 left to play in the game.
- Another Schmidt three-point bucket tied the game again, this time with 9:32 to play, at 56-56.
- Ravion Henry then added a three pointer on the next trip down the floor as Delta State took it's first lead since the first half at 59-58.
- The two sides continued to battle, as the lead would change hands four times over the next five minutes.
- Schmidt hit a tough layup and added a free throw, notching 40 points with 3:10 left to play in the game to give the home team an 80-77 lead.
- The No. 21 ranked Chargers scored four points over the final 3:10 of game time, while Devin Schmidt scored seven of the team's last 10 points to close out the victory.
NOTABLES:
- The Statesmen extended their winning streak to five games, which is the longest winning streak of the season.
- Delta State is currently tied atop the Gulf South standings at 7-2.
- The win over UAH marked the first victory of the season for the Statesmen over a ranked opponent.
- The Statesmen also tallied their second highest scoring output of the season and the second highest three-point total (11) of the season.
- Devin Schmidt scored a career-high 47 points, including 32 of them in the second half of action.
- Schmidt is now 2nd all-time in the GSC with 2,246 career points. That number also ranks him 6th in the state of Mississippi in career scoring.
UP NEXT:
The Green-and-White will travel to Valdosta State on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and then to West Florida on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. for a pair of conference matchups.