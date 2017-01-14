Madison police searching for burglary suspect

The Madison Police Department is investigating multiple business burglaries along Highway 51.

Saturday morning, just after 7:45, officers responded to three businesses that had been broken in to. The suspect entered the businesses by shattering the front glass with a yellow pry bar.

Once inside, the suspect took the cash drawer from the register and left the business.

MPD is working with the Ridgeland Police Department after similar incidents have taken place in Ridgeland.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender light skinned black man, possibly with a bandage on his face.

Anyone with any information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or the Ridgeland Police Department.

A reward leading to the arrest of the suspect is being offered through Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.