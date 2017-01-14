Questions linger after horrific crash leaves three dead and two injured

Questions linger surrounding a horrific crash in the capital city involving the Hinds County Sheriff's Department that left three people dead and two others injured.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason held a press conference Saturday to clear up the rumors regarding this case.

"We don't want you to rush to judgment about the incident that occurred last night where we lost three people."

A day after a deadly crash, Sheriff Mason expressed his sympathy and let the public know his team is working vigorously to get answers.

“We are sorry for the loss of life and we want to put it out there," Mason explained. "We are still in the early stages of the investigation. It was initiated last night and it is still ongoing."

The accident happened off Robinson Road near I-220. Jackson Police tell us a driver of a pickup truck was eluding a Hinds County Sheriff's Office roadblock when he crashed into a Pontiac Grand Prix, killing the three people inside.

And the truck was allegedly being pursued by a deputy when it crashed.

Sheriff Mason did say his team was conducting the checkpoint, but would not confirm a chase took place. He said it's ongoing investigation and referred the department's policy.

“In that policy, we are cognizant of the fact that during a pursuit there is life and there is property and we are mindful of that," Mason added. "Give us time to clear this up and don't rush to judgment. Yes, there were lives lost and we want to get to the bottom of how they were lost.”

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The driver's condition and name have not been released.

