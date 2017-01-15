One man dies in Industrial Drive accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One man dies in Industrial Drive accident

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating an accident that took the life of one man. 

Police tell us the crash happened at Industrial Drive and Boling Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The unidentified driver died on the scene. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police tell us the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

