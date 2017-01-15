Madison Co: Deadly 18-wheeler crash victim identified

Corporal Brandon Fortenberry with MHP says one person was killed Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler accident on I-55 in Madison County.

Fortenberry identified the crash victim as 19-year-old Armando Ibanez of Canton. He died at the scene of the crash.

The MS Highway Patrol, local fire crews and emergency crews were on the scene of the accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler and a van.

We're told Ibanez, was the driver of the van. He was trapped and had to be removed by the jaws of life.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jermaine Russo, a WI resident is the 18-wheeler driver. He was not injured. The truck was hauling furniture.

Fortenberry said another person was taken to an area hospital via medical helicopter.

An MDOT alert was sent out saying the accident occurred on I-55 southbound past the Gluckstadt Rd. Exit 112.

As of 12:15 p.m. the accident was clear, per MDOT.

