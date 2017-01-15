Five people shot, one dead in Pike County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Five people shot, one dead in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pike County officials are investigating a shooting that left four people injured and one dead.

Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton did confirm one person has died, but the victim's names have not been released.

Sheriff's Department Chief Investigator Chris Bell said that because the investigation is active and ongoing officials are not releasing the names of the victims or suspects at this time. 

We are working to get more information. 

