Jackson fire crews called to fire twice at same residence

Jackson Fire officials are investigating the circumstances behind two fires they responded to Sunday at the same home.

Jackson Fire Department Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said crews responded to the first fire around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

He said fire fighters responded to the 1300 block of Bailey Avenue and were able to get the fire under control around 11:55 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the fire and officials believed the cause of the fire was improper disposal of a cigarette.

The home was not a total loss.

Sanders said the second fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. and officials believe this time it was set intentional.

Chief Sanders said authorities are working to develop a suspect.

There were no injuries reported in the second fire either.

It is unclear how much damage the home received after the second fire.

