Teenager killed in motorcycle crash with Smith County Deputy

Smith County officials confirm a teenager has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning involving a Smith County Deputy at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Road 64, just west of the town of Mize.

According to Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton, a Smith County Deputy was responding to an alarm call when he struck a dirt bike with two juveniles on it, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The deputy was not in pursuit, but was responding to a business burglary in the Magee area when he hit the motorcycle. He was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup on Highway 28, near Mize.

Coroner Billy Allen said the victim, 14-year-old Brandon Cross Duvall, died at the scene. Thirteen-year-old Tristen Hernandez of Mize was airlifted to UMMC and remains there.

Allen said a preliminary examination indicated the cause was blunt force trauma.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Crumpton says the deputy is okay physically, just "a bit shaken up."

