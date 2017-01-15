Teenager killed in motorcycle crash with Smith County Deputy

The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
