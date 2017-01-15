Five shot, one dead in Pike County

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Pike County Sheriff's Office says five people were shot at Sin City - a club in Magnolia.

Of the five, one was killed.

"Two were taken to UMMC up in Jackson," said Chief Investigator Chris Bell with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "One was released from Southwest Hospital. And one is in stable condition at Southwest Hospital as of this time."

The club is a hole in the wall, in a mostly residential area, less than two minutes away from a wide span of open field.

Donnie Ashley lives near the club. He says it opened about a year ago.

"There's always something going on down there, but never nothing like this," said Ashley.

Some would-be witnesses live nearby as well.

"They was at the club and they said some guys from out of town - from McComb, maybe - they come down there and started arguing or whatever," explained Ashley. "And they said something was about to start, so they got up and left,"

The Sheriff's Office isn't releasing all too much information just yet, because they're in the process of speaking with suspects.

"We are in a current, active investigation. More details will follow. We are currently trying to pursue suspects to pursue in this investigation," added Chief Investigator Bell.

Investigator Bell says they hope to make an arrest soon.

